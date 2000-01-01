Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:15 PM   #1
Slustor
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 86
BLOWOUT SALE, EVERYTHING MUST GO.....CHEEP
Hello everyone.

I am going through a major transformers purge, I am getting out of collecting, I am getting out of collecting. I will slowly be adding items on to this page and updating things as items are sold.


These are going as a need to go basis and I know some of them are going to be going at a loss.


All items are in amazing condition and complete unless otherwise stated. Some pics to do not have all the accessories shown, so rest assure. I keep them all in amazing condition and they live in a smoke free home.


All prices are in Canadian dollars and do not include shipping. I am also available for local pick up in the GTA (Canada) if you want to save on shipping.


Order multiple items and I we can strike a deal. If you think something is overpriced let me know


Not Complete
Metroplex: Missing missile
MP Rodimus: Only have what is shown
MP Megatron: box is available and have some of eh add ons

Coming soon

Massive lots of the following. Cybertron, RID (Series one) beast wars, beast machines, energon, prime, all movie series. If you are looking to by a large lot of one of the above, let me know, I am selling to go!!!
Last edited by Slustor; Today at 10:19 PM.
Old Today, 10:22 PM   #2
UltraMarknus
Springer Fanboy
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 2,104
Re: BLOWOUT SALE, EVERYTHING MUST GO.....CHEEP
Pm'd for metroplex;-)
