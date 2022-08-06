Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Renegade Game Studios Transformers Tabletop Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook Available


Renegade Game Studios have updated listings with a for the core rulebook of their*Transformers Tabletop Roleplaying Game. This game is the 3rd in Renegade?s installment of licensed RPGs for Hasbro properties following their previously released Power Rangers and G.I. Joe RPGs. You have several alternatives to get this 290-page core rulebook with all you need to play this new game: Transformers Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook digital copy –*$38.50 Transformers Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook physical book –*$55.00 Transformers Roleplaying Game Deluxe Core Rulebook Pre-Order – $55.00 Both regular and deluxe physical copies will also include a digital &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Renegade Game Studios Transformers Tabletop Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook Available For Pre-Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



