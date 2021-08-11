|
Cang Toys Thunderking (G1 Predaking) Combined Mode Image
Via Cang Toys Weibo
*we have our first look at the combined form of their*Thunderking*combiner (G1 Predaking). Cang Toys brings us a very interesting design for the G1 Predacons, highly stylized for sure but still very recognizable as the classic G1 characters. Now we have our first proper look at the combined mode of all figures featuring the combiner mode gray prototypes of*CT-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw) as the upper torso
*and the new*CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla
*which is a new gorilla character that transforms into*of Thunderking’s*crotch. See the mirrored image attached to this news post and then share your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
