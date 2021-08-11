Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Cang Toys Thunderking (G1 Predaking) Combined Mode Image


Via Cang Toys Weibo*we have our first look at the combined form of their*Thunderking*combiner (G1 Predaking). Cang Toys brings us a very interesting design for the G1 Predacons, highly stylized for sure but still very recognizable as the classic G1 characters. Now we have our first proper look at the combined mode of all figures featuring the combiner mode gray prototypes of*CT-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw) as the upper torso*and the new*CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla*which is a new gorilla character that transforms into*of Thunderking’s*crotch. See the mirrored image attached to this news post and then share your impressions on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Cang Toys Thunderking (G1 Predaking) Combined Mode Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



