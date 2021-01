Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,067

Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Megatron Released in Canada War for Cybertron Transformers Kingdom Megatron has been released in Canada.



The report comes from an EB Games Store in Ontario. This was a pre order pick up notification, but others may be around as availability will vary by store.



Thanks to Cybertron.ca members foil and delrue we now know that Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Megatron has been released in Canada.

The report comes from an EB Games Store in Ontario. This was a pre order pick up notification, but others may be around as availability will vary by store.

You can share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum





