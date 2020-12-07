Attention Australian collectors! Thanks to our very own 2005 Board member and Australian resident*griffin-of-oz* we can confirm that the*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee & Retro Headmasters Toys are coming to Australia soon. According to the information shared
, the Buzzworthy Bumblebee line will be available at Kmart stores in April. Only Bumblebee & Spike Witwicky 2-pack
and Mega 1-Step Bumblebee
have been confirmed, so the*Cyberverse Spark Armor figures
would not be at stores. There’s also a confirmation
of the Retro Headmasters Wave 1 (Chromedome, Hardhead, Brainstorm, Mindwipe) should be available at Target stores by early March and Wave » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee & Retro Headmasters Toys Coming To Australia
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca