Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,630

Target Exclusive Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Terrorsaur (Toy Deco) Listing Fou



Also coming to us tonight from TFW’s Jtprime17 is a Target listing for an exclusive Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Terrorsaur. The figure will presumably be a redeco of the Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur in the original toy’s paintjob, as can be seen in the attached image. Check it out and stay tuned for more details as they come in!



The post







More... Also coming to us tonight from TFW’s Jtprime17 is a Target listing for an exclusive Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Terrorsaur. The figure will presumably be a redeco of the Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur in the original toy’s paintjob, as can be seen in the attached image. Check it out and stay tuned for more details as they come in!The post Target Exclusive Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Terrorsaur (Toy Deco) Listing Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________