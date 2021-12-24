Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,630
Target Exclusive Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Terrorsaur (Toy Deco) Listing Fou


Also coming to us tonight from TFW’s Jtprime17 is a Target listing for an exclusive Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Terrorsaur. The figure will presumably be a redeco of the Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur in the original toy’s paintjob, as can be seen in the attached image. Check it out and stay tuned for more details as they come in!

The post Target Exclusive Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Terrorsaur (Toy Deco) Listing Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



