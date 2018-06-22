|
Takara Tomy Star Wars Powered By Transformers Millennium Falcon Packaging And In-Hand
The next installment int*Takara Tomy Star Wars Powered By Transformers line has been released: The*Millennium Falcon.*Thanks to users from Facebook group*to Hobbymizer Hong Kong Discuss
and Twitter user @Alfes2010
*we have Packaging And In-Hand Images of this new mold. The*Millennium Falcon splits in 2 robots: Chewbacca and Han Solo. They come with the iconic Chewbaccas bow and Han Solos blaster which are also part of the highly detailed vehicle mode. The set will include 2 mini-figures of the characters. These figures are sure a great improvement compared to the first Hasbros Star Wars Transformers Millennium Falcon in 2006. You » Continue Reading.
