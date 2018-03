Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,985

More Comments From John Cena On Transformers: Bumblebee Movie



Actor and professional wrestler John Cena spoke to Entertainment Weekly regarding his hopes to join the Fast And The Furious movie franchise. During the interview, he also mentioned his upcoming movie Transformers: Bumblebee. "It's going to be a wonderful piece of this franchise that I think people are going to enjoy," promises Cena. "I was very intrigued being able to meet the team around the movie. [Director] Travis [Knight] is such a passionate man. The role they were talking to me about doing was very intriguing to me because it's a road I've never been down before, but a





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.