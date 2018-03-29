|
More Comments From John Cena On Transformers: Bumblebee Movie
Actor and professional wrestler John Cena spoke to Entertainment Weekly
regarding his hopes to join the Fast And The Furious movie franchise. During the interview, he also mentioned his upcoming movie Transformers: Bumblebee. “It’s going to be a wonderful piece of this franchise that I think people are going to enjoy,” promises Cena. “I was very intrigued being able to meet the team around the movie. [Director] Travis [Knight] is such a passionate man. The role they were talking to me about doing was very intriguing to me because it’s a road I’ve never been down before, but a » Continue Reading.
