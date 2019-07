Jonnydark Beasty Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: New Hamburg Posts: 337

Optimus Prime at FanExpo!



I just secured my tickets to get an autograph and a picture with Peter Cullen at FanExpo in Toronto next month! Anyone else going? I'm going to have him sign my Optimus Prime Animation Cel... And I think since I'm such an artist I'll draw a picture of Optimus prime for him to sign. I can't wait to meet my childhood idol.





