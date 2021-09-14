Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
The Magic Squad: An Official Magic Show Featuring Hasbro Properties


Joining hands with Hasbro, Kilburn Live is set to unveil a magic show featuring Hasbro properties such as Transformers, G.I. Joe, My Little Pony, and Monopoly. Featuring a cast of young magicians, the show will feature over 30 different illusions within its 90-minute run time. The show is primarily targeted towards little kids and the magicians will also teach them how to perform simple magic tricks. The package will also include a bunch of tricks to take home. Official description: “Featuring a unique combination of cutting-edge magic, kid-friendly humor, audience interactivity, and the most iconic Hasbro toys and games, playtime &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Magic Squad: An Official Magic Show Featuring Hasbro Properties appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



