Gulli France To Air Transformers: Cyberverse Animated Series
Back in late May, TFW2005 announced
that Transformers: Cyberverse animated series will make its debut in September for international markets. Last week, during a special press conference by*Lagardère Active, it was announced that the company owned French children’s network Gulli will air the new show following a special debut during Kids At The Beach carnival organized by the channel.*Lagardère Active’s Canal J previously debuted Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Combiner Force well ahead of United States. It seems as though the same tradition will continue. However, a specific release date was not announced during the conference. Attendees of Kids » Continue Reading.
