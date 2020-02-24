Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:12 PM   #1
Mega Truck
Machine War
Mega Truck's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 235
He-man figures 2020
Hey guys,
Found this at Walmart today. It was just randomly sitting on a shelf, no shelf tag, no others. I bought it for fun obviously.... anyone know the details ? Is this a new toy line ? I'd like to find some more
Click image for larger version Name: 20200820_163750.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.4 KB ID: 47010  
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:15 PM   #2
Mega Truck
Machine War
Mega Truck's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 235
Re: He-man figures 2020
Also, battle cat was only $30
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:27 PM   #3
JonoPrime
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 573
Re: He-man figures 2020
A bit of an old link but here’s a breakdown of the line;

https://news.toyark.com/2020/02/24/t...niverse-383197

And ActionFigureNews.ca has a Masters of the Universe sighting thread for Ontario;

http://www.actionfigurenews.ca/board...splay.php?f=23
Reply With Quote
