New Pictures Of MPM-4 Optimus Prime Interchangeable Mask Feature
Weibo user @NOTRAB
strikes again! Thanks to 2005 boards member oku for mirroring new close-up pictures of MPM-4’s interchangeable face plate / battle mask (against the backdrop of an MP-36). Will this figure hold pride of place in your movie Optimus Prime collection? Check out the pictures after the jump and join the discussion on the 2005 boards!
