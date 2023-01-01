Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,418

Studio Series ROTB Leader Scourge Possible First Look



The new year is starting off with a bang as just in is our possible first look at the upcoming Studio Series ROTB Leader Scourge! Although the pic isn’t the best, it still gives us an idea of what to expect out of the figure. We recommend taking this as a rumor for now until official confirmation is received. Check it out and let us know your first impressions on the boards!



