Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? December 2022 Final Week
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,418
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? December 2022 Final Week


The TFW2005 team would like to wish all of you a happy new year 2023. We are covering the latest sightings of 2022 with some new officially licensed toys in Australia, Jada Toys die-cast vehicles in Russia and our first world sighting*of*the new Legacy Generations Selects Magnificus. Transformers Aqua Pals Bumblebee in Australia*?*Via Ozformers*we have our first images at some new officially licensed plush toys that can be played under water. We have two Bumblebee plush figures in small and big size which have showed up at several BigW stores. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/russia-transformers-sightings.563704/page-6#post-20818761">Jada Toys 1/32 G1 Optimus Prime, Transformers &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? December 2022 Final Week appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:06 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.