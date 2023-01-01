|
Transformers EarthSpark Wave 1 Warrior Out In The UK
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*1love1984*we can confirm our first UK sighting of the new Transformers EarthSpark figures. Wave 1 Warrior Optimus Prime, Elita-1 and Skywarp were found at a Home Bargains store in Basingstoke for*?14.99 each. Happy hunting!
