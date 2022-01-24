Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,756

Hasbro Steps Down From London Toy Fair 2022



Following the cancellation of New York Toy Fair 2022 and Nuremberg Toy Fair 2022, Hasbro has decided to step down from London Toy Fair 2022. London Toy Fair is the only fair to go ahead this year; while its brethren canceled their shows amidst COVID-19 pandemic fears. Prior to the cancellation announcement of NYTF, Hasbro stepped down from that fair as well. However, Hasbro license-holders such as Jazwares, Tomy, Basic Fun, Heathside, and Ravensburger will mark their presence with licensed products. London Toy Fair 2022 is scheduled to be held from 25th January to 27th January.



The post







More... Following the cancellation of New York Toy Fair 2022 and Nuremberg Toy Fair 2022, Hasbro has decided to step down from London Toy Fair 2022. London Toy Fair is the only fair to go ahead this year; while its brethren canceled their shows amidst COVID-19 pandemic fears. Prior to the cancellation announcement of NYTF, Hasbro stepped down from that fair as well. However, Hasbro license-holders such as Jazwares, Tomy, Basic Fun, Heathside, and Ravensburger will mark their presence with licensed products. London Toy Fair 2022 is scheduled to be held from 25th January to 27th January.The post Hasbro Steps Down From London Toy Fair 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________