Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Steps Down From London Toy Fair 2022
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:24 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,756
Hasbro Steps Down From London Toy Fair 2022


Following the cancellation of New York Toy Fair 2022 and Nuremberg Toy Fair 2022, Hasbro has decided to step down from London Toy Fair 2022. London Toy Fair is the only fair to go ahead this year; while its brethren canceled their shows amidst COVID-19 pandemic fears. Prior to the cancellation announcement of NYTF, Hasbro stepped down from that fair as well. However, Hasbro license-holders such as Jazwares, Tomy, Basic Fun, Heathside, and Ravensburger will mark their presence with licensed products. London Toy Fair 2022 is scheduled to be held from 25th January to 27th January.

The post Hasbro Steps Down From London Toy Fair 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers beast machines jetstorm
Transformers
transformers beast machines obsidian
Transformers
transformers beast machine thrust
Transformers
transformers beast machines optimus primal
Transformers
Beast Machine T-Wrecks
Transformers
Transformers beast machine jetstorm
Transformers
Hasbro Basic Fun My Little Pony 35th Anniversary Blossom Original 1983 Collect
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:57 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.