Happy 2022 to your comics pull list, with PREVIEWSworld making these introductions in the New Year: Transformers Best of Optimus Prime, Transformers #39, Transformers Beast Wars #12 and Transformers: Wreckers Tread & Circuits #4. Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards! Transformers Best of Optimus Prime (W) Brian Ruckley, Flint Dille, Chris Metzen, James Roberts, Bob Budanisky (A) Don Perlin, Alex Milne, Livio Ramondelli, Kei Zama, Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) James Biggie Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots, hero of the cosmos, protector of all life stands tall in the minds of » Continue Reading.
