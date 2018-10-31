|
Transformers: Cyberverse Optimus Prime With Battle Base Trailer Stock Images
Toys”R”S Singapore is bringing us
the stock images of*Transformers: Cyberverse Optimus Prime with Battle Base Trailer. First revealed during San Diego Comic Con 2018, the trailer can carry one Warrior or One-Step class figure in addition to the gimmick titled as Cannon Charge. Optimus Prime also has his own gimmick named Energon Axe Attack. The toy is priced at Singapore $ 79.00 (approx US$ 58). You can check out the images, after the jump.
The post Transformers: Cyberverse Optimus Prime With Battle Base Trailer Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.