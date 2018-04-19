|
Hasbros Leaked From Cybertron: Studio Series SS-22 Dropkick
The official Transformers*Instagram
*and*Facebook
*accounts have uploaded a new*Leaked From Cybertron*image featuring the*stage 1 production prototype*of*Studio Series SS-22 Dropkick. We have several shots of the early unpainted prototype (with several clear plastic parts) of Dropkick,*one of the main Decepticons from the Bumblebee Movie.* Todays image follows previous detailed views of*Studio Series*Blackout
*and*Grimlock
*& Power of the Primes Dinobots*Slash
,*Sludge
,*Slug (G1*Slag),
*Snarl
,*Swoop
,*Grimlock
,*Predaking
,*Evolution Rodimus Prime
,*Studio Series*Jazz
,*Brawl
, Grimlock
. the*Optimus Primes Transformers Trading Card
, and Studio Series Bumblebee VW Beetle.
Check the image after the jump and then let us know your
