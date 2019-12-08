|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up December Week 1
This is sure a great week for Studio Series sightings around the world, specially for fellow Singapore collectors since the Wave 8 Voyager figures, expected originally for 2020, have hit shelves. We also have some more Siege and Cyberverse new sightings in Asia and Mexico. Studio Series Wave 7 Voyager, Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Cheetor and Botbots Series 2 5-packs In Hungary
*2005 Boards member*BB Shockwave*found Studio Series Long Haul and KSI Boss at*MOM park Müller and Mammut Játékvár. He also found Cyberverse Elite Class Cheetor & Sea Fury. To top it all, the Botbots Series 2 5-packs finally » Continue Reading.
