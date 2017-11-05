Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:10 PM
TFW2005?s Titans Return Kup Gallery Now Online


For our next gallery, we’re turning our focus to the flinty old Autobot warrior, Kup! Titans Return Kup has divided opinions since he was first shown, due to his lack of resemblance to the Generation 1 cartoon. This version of Kup skews closer to the original toy’s design, with influences from the Marvel comics design added in (for those who want a cartoon version, Takara-Tomy has you covered). The robot mode has a nice look to it, with a good amount of poseability including a waist swivel, although it is a bit lacking in the paint department. As mentioned, &#187; Continue Reading.

