For our next gallery, we’re turning our focus to the flinty old Autobot warrior, Kup
! Titans Return Kup has divided opinions since he was first shown, due to his lack of resemblance to the Generation 1 cartoon. This version of Kup skews closer to the original toy’s design, with influences from the Marvel comics design added in (for those who want a cartoon version, Takara-Tomy has you covered). The robot mode has a nice look to it, with a good amount of poseability including a waist swivel, although it is a bit lacking in the paint department. As mentioned, » Continue Reading.
