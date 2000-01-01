Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:20 PM
Laz
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 15
Grimlock/mirage
Anyone in the GTA/north York looking to split grimlock/mirage set

I'm only looking to get the grimlock so if anyone is interested please let me know before the sale ends
