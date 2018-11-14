Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,455

Go-Bots issue 1 iTunes Preview



With today marking the release of Unicron issue 6 – the penultimate part of the IDW Transformers continuity – and nary a word on the mooted reboot, you might legitimately be asking what IDW will be doing to fill the impending gap for giant robots in their comic lineup. The answer is apparently Go-Bots. Penned by Tom Scioli of Transformers VS G.I. Joe fame, this series presents a revival and alternate take on the age-old rivals to the Transformers toys. Gone is the Saturday morning derring-do heroism of Leader-1 and his human friends – in its place we have a



With today marking the release of Unicron issue 6 – the penultimate part of the IDW Transformers continuity – and nary a word on the mooted reboot, you might legitimately be asking what IDW will be doing to fill the impending gap for giant robots in their comic lineup. The answer is apparently Go-Bots. Penned by Tom Scioli of Transformers VS G.I. Joe fame, this series presents a revival and alternate take on the age-old rivals to the Transformers toys. Gone is the Saturday morning derring-do heroism of Leader-1 and his human friends – in its place we have a





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.