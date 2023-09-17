|
Transformers Studio Series Earthrise Kingdom Beast Wars Figures for sale
Price in CAD, shipping is extra, PM if interested.
PIC 1
Earthrise Trailbreaker - sealed $75
Legacy Kickback - sealed $40
Legacy Dragstrip - complete with box $30
Earthrise Arcee - sealed $20
Kingdom Arcee - sealed $20
Earthrise Smokescreen - sealed $40
Netflix Elita-1 - sealed $38
Kingdom Tracks - sealed $28
Kingdom Pipes - sealed $20
SS86 Gnaw - sealed $35 X2
SS86 Wreck-gar - sealed $45
SS86 Sweep - sealed $40
Earthrise Thrust - sealed $90
Earthrise Alicon - sealed $40
PIC 2
Transmetal 2 Cheetor - sealed $115
Silverbolt - sealed $85
Armodillo - resealed in bubble $27
Core Rattrap - sealed $15
Hasbropulse exclusive Ravage - sealed $60
Netflix Cheetor - sealed $38
Kingdom Waspinator - sealed $30
Kingdom Scorponok - sealed $35
Kingdom Blackarachnia - sealed $30
Cybershark Reissue - opened, complete with card $25
Kingdom Megatron - sealed $70
Kingdom Dinobot - sealed $50
Kingdom Tigatron - sealed $30
Kingdom Rhinox - sealed $35
Kingdom Airrazor - sealed $23
Tigatron Reissue - opened, complete with card $20
PIC 3
3rd Party X-transbots Overheat to make Monolith ( Dragstrip to make Menasor ) $85
SS80 Brawn - sealed $38
SS82 Ratchet - sealed $30
Studio Series Cogman Takara version - opened complete with instructions $50
Walmart Reissue Hound - sealed $53
Ectotron Ecto-1 - sealed $80
Last Knight Premier finish Bumblebee Takara version - opened complete with instructions $20
Reissue Ricochet - sealed $60
Walmart Starscream 80s box style reissue - sealed $75
United Grapple - complete with add on stickers $18
Legend class Razorclaw - with add on stickers $4
Generations Hotspot - missing missile $5
Dark of the Moon deluxe Starscream - complete , some paintwear on weapon $15
TM2 Cheetor missing the cannon's connector $20