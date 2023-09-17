Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Earthrise Kingdom Beast Wars Figures for sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:12 PM   #1
CKWG
Masterpiece
CKWG's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1,027
Transformers Studio Series Earthrise Kingdom Beast Wars Figures for sale
Price in CAD, shipping is extra, PM if interested.

PIC 1
Earthrise Trailbreaker - sealed $75
Legacy Kickback - sealed $40
Legacy Dragstrip - complete with box $30
Earthrise Arcee - sealed $20
Kingdom Arcee - sealed $20
Earthrise Smokescreen - sealed $40
Netflix Elita-1 - sealed $38
Kingdom Tracks - sealed $28
Kingdom Pipes - sealed $20
SS86 Gnaw - sealed $35 X2
SS86 Wreck-gar - sealed $45
SS86 Sweep - sealed $40
Earthrise Thrust - sealed $90
Earthrise Alicon - sealed $40

PIC 2
Transmetal 2 Cheetor - sealed $115
Silverbolt - sealed $85
Armodillo - resealed in bubble $27
Core Rattrap - sealed $15
Hasbropulse exclusive Ravage - sealed $60
Netflix Cheetor - sealed $38
Kingdom Waspinator - sealed $30
Kingdom Scorponok - sealed $35
Kingdom Blackarachnia - sealed $30
Cybershark Reissue - opened, complete with card $25
Kingdom Megatron - sealed $70
Kingdom Dinobot - sealed $50
Kingdom Tigatron - sealed $30
Kingdom Rhinox - sealed $35
Kingdom Airrazor - sealed $23
Tigatron Reissue - opened, complete with card $20

PIC 3
3rd Party X-transbots Overheat to make Monolith ( Dragstrip to make Menasor ) $85
SS80 Brawn - sealed $38
SS82 Ratchet - sealed $30
Studio Series Cogman Takara version - opened complete with instructions $50
Walmart Reissue Hound - sealed $53
Ectotron Ecto-1 - sealed $80
Last Knight Premier finish Bumblebee Takara version - opened complete with instructions $20
Reissue Ricochet - sealed $60
Walmart Starscream 80s box style reissue - sealed $75
United Grapple - complete with add on stickers $18
Legend class Razorclaw - with add on stickers $4
Generations Hotspot - missing missile $5
Dark of the Moon deluxe Starscream - complete , some paintwear on weapon $15
TM2 Cheetor missing the cannon's connector $20
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: PXL_20230917_195201613.jpg Views: 0 Size: 99.3 KB ID: 53882   Click image for larger version Name: PXL_20230917_195221664.jpg Views: 0 Size: 98.1 KB ID: 53883   Click image for larger version Name: PXL_20230917_200149451.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.5 KB ID: 53884  
CKWG is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.