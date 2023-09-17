Today, 10:12 PM #1 CKWG Masterpiece Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver Posts: 1,027 Transformers Studio Series Earthrise Kingdom Beast Wars Figures for sale Price in CAD, shipping is extra, PM if interested.



PIC 1

Earthrise Trailbreaker - sealed $75

Legacy Kickback - sealed $40

Legacy Dragstrip - complete with box $30

Earthrise Arcee - sealed $20

Kingdom Arcee - sealed $20

Earthrise Smokescreen - sealed $40

Netflix Elita-1 - sealed $38

Kingdom Tracks - sealed $28

Kingdom Pipes - sealed $20

SS86 Gnaw - sealed $35 X2

SS86 Wreck-gar - sealed $45

SS86 Sweep - sealed $40

Earthrise Thrust - sealed $90

Earthrise Alicon - sealed $40



PIC 2

Transmetal 2 Cheetor - sealed $115

Silverbolt - sealed $85

Armodillo - resealed in bubble $27

Core Rattrap - sealed $15

Hasbropulse exclusive Ravage - sealed $60

Netflix Cheetor - sealed $38

Kingdom Waspinator - sealed $30

Kingdom Scorponok - sealed $35

Kingdom Blackarachnia - sealed $30

Cybershark Reissue - opened, complete with card $25

Kingdom Megatron - sealed $70

Kingdom Dinobot - sealed $50

Kingdom Tigatron - sealed $30

Kingdom Rhinox - sealed $35

Kingdom Airrazor - sealed $23

Tigatron Reissue - opened, complete with card $20



PIC 3

3rd Party X-transbots Overheat to make Monolith ( Dragstrip to make Menasor ) $85

SS80 Brawn - sealed $38

SS82 Ratchet - sealed $30

Studio Series Cogman Takara version - opened complete with instructions $50

Walmart Reissue Hound - sealed $53

Ectotron Ecto-1 - sealed $80

Last Knight Premier finish Bumblebee Takara version - opened complete with instructions $20

Reissue Ricochet - sealed $60

Walmart Starscream 80s box style reissue - sealed $75

United Grapple - complete with add on stickers $18

Legend class Razorclaw - with add on stickers $4

Generations Hotspot - missing missile $5

Dark of the Moon deluxe Starscream - complete , some paintwear on weapon $15

TM2 Cheetor missing the cannon's connector $20 Attached Thumbnails

my sale list:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72456





my feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=3255

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkio...lbuster-3.html

