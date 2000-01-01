|
WTB: MakeToys RIOTER Despotron (Megatron)
Hey All,
Looking to buy MakeToys RIOTER Despotron (Megatron).
Rioter Despotron is NOT the MP style one, he's the more "CHUG" (IDW?) style one that goes with Striker Manus.
I know a restock is coming, BBTS says this month, but I'd prefer to buy within Canada if possible.
If you're thinking of selling one, please PM me your asking price / location / shipping to Ontario.
Also if you are or know of a Canadian retailer who will be restocking him, would love to know.
Thanks!