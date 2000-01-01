Today, 11:11 AM #1 Goaliebot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ontario Posts: 2,555 WTB: MakeToys RIOTER Despotron (Megatron) Hey All,



Looking to buy MakeToys RIOTER Despotron (Megatron).



Rioter Despotron is NOT the MP style one, he's the more "CHUG" (IDW?) style one that goes with Striker Manus.



I know a restock is coming, BBTS says this month, but I'd prefer to buy within Canada if possible.



If you're thinking of selling one, please PM me your asking price / location / shipping to Ontario.



Also if you are or know of a Canadian retailer who will be restocking him, would love to know.



Thanks!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

