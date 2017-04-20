Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,511
Transformers: The Last Knight ? ToysRUs Exclusive Mission To Cybertron Official Websi


Ah, what a mystery it was! From a Glyph Decoder to leaked toys to a promotional banner. It certainly was an interesting ride to figure out what exactly is*Transformers: The Last Knight – Mission To Cybertron. Toys”R”Us has updated their Transformers Movie Toyline website to feature a small description regarding their upcoming initiative. However,*it is becoming very clear that the title in question is a TRU Exclusive Subline. We are also treated to our official look at an artwork which was previously leaked by the same Weibo user who leaked the Mission To Cybertron figures. We can &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight – ToysRUs Exclusive Mission To Cybertron Official Website Now Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
