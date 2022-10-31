Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,143

Transformers EarthSpark Wave 2 Official Stock Images & Product Descriptions



Hasbro have just sent us a complete set of new HQ stock images of the new*Transformers EarthSpark Wave 2*toys as well as the official product descriptions of each character: Transformers EarthSpark 1-Step Flip Changer Soundwave Transformers EarthSpark 1-Step Flip Changer Swindle Transformers EarthSpark Warrior Megatron Transformers EarthSpark Warrior Terran Thrash Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Optimus Prime Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Shockwave Additionally, we can also share for your new stock images of the recently revealed*Generations Selects Deluxe Magnificus*and*Transformers Generations Holiday Optimus Prime. Both*will be available in November 1st at 1PM ET for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers. See



