Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers EarthSpark Wave 2 Official Stock Images & Product Descriptions
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,143
Transformers EarthSpark Wave 2 Official Stock Images & Product Descriptions


Hasbro have just sent us a complete set of new HQ stock images of the new*Transformers EarthSpark Wave 2*toys as well as the official product descriptions of each character: Transformers EarthSpark 1-Step Flip Changer Soundwave Transformers EarthSpark 1-Step Flip Changer Swindle Transformers EarthSpark Warrior Megatron Transformers EarthSpark Warrior Terran Thrash Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Optimus Prime Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Shockwave Additionally, we can also share for your new stock images of the recently revealed*Generations Selects Deluxe Magnificus*and*Transformers Generations Holiday Optimus Prime. Both*will be available in November 1st at 1PM ET for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers. See &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers EarthSpark Wave 2 Official Stock Images & Product Descriptions appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.