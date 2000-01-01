Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:20 PM   #1
Jones
Machine War
Jones's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 206
ISO - SS05 Optimus Prime Battle Blades
Hi all,

Curious if anyone is willing to sell just the battle blades accessories from a Studio Series 05 Optimus Prime figure. Or if you want to unload the whole thing, figure and accessories, I'm open to that too.

Thanks!
