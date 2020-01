Today, 10:10 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 314 Looking for MP Seeker display stand



Not sure how much such a piece would cost, but willing to discuss/negotiate. Thanks. This may be a long shot, but I'm hoping to find a two-piece display stand (consisting of the base and the clear connector post) for the MP Seekers. I need one for my MP Thundercracker - preferably the stand with Thundercracker's name on the base, or a blank one; but I'm okay with a MP Seeker display stand with another character's name on it, which I could cover with a black Sharpie.Not sure how much such a piece would cost, but willing to discuss/negotiate. Thanks.



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________

