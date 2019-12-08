Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New Studio Series Revenge Of The Fallen Soundwave Listing At Walmart.com


Attention Studio Series collectors! Thanks to the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*we can report a new*Studio Series Revenge Of The Fallen Soundwave Listing At Walmart.com. This new listing for a Tra Gen Studio series deluxe TF2 Soundwave pops up only via Walmart’s mobile app and not the desktop site or brickseek at the moment. The listing is currently locked from public view but Jtprime17*was able to share the respective UPC number for us:*UPC: 630509900633. Excited about this new Studio Series release? Let us know your expectations on this figure and the following Studio Series figure you would like to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Studio Series Revenge Of The Fallen Soundwave Listing At Walmart.com appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
