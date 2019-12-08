Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,911

New Studio Series Revenge Of The Fallen Soundwave Listing At Walmart.com



Attention Studio Series collectors! Thanks to the detective work of 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*we can report a new*Studio Series Revenge Of The Fallen Soundwave Listing At Walmart.com. This new listing for a Tra Gen Studio series deluxe TF2 Soundwave pops up only via Walmart’s mobile app and not the desktop site or brickseek at the moment. The listing is currently locked from public view but Jtprime17*was able to share the respective UPC number for us:*UPC: 630509900633. Excited about this new Studio Series release? Let us know your expectations on this figure and the following Studio Series figure you would like to



