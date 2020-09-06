Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
New Art from Aaron Archer for Transformers Armada / Energon / Cybertron (AEC)


Aaron Archer was the lead for creative and design on Transformers during the Armada / Energon / Cybertron era – eventually working his way to Vice President of Desgin, Creative and IP Development for Boys Toys at Hasbro through the first Transformers Movies.* He has since left the company but is still working freelance and developing original projects.* Recently on his Instagram account he’s been doing and sharing original sketches of characters he’s had a hand in – and some of those pieces are Transformers related. A lot of cool artwork, with his thoughts and comments on each, are available.* &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Art from Aaron Archer for Transformers Armada / Energon / Cybertron (AEC) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
