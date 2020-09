Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,307

New Art from Aaron Archer for Transformers Armada / Energon / Cybertron (AEC)



Aaron Archer was the lead for creative and design on Transformers during the Armada / Energon / Cybertron era – eventually working his way to Vice President of Desgin, Creative and IP Development for Boys Toys at Hasbro through the first Transformers Movies.* He has since left the company but is still working freelance and developing original projects.* Recently on his Instagram account he’s been doing and sharing original sketches of characters he’s had a hand in – and some of those pieces are Transformers related. A lot of cool artwork, with his thoughts and comments on each, are available.*



