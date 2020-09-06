Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Deluxe Class Warpath In-Hand Images


Via*TonTon Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Warpath. Kingdom not only brought new Beast Wars molds but some other fan-favorite characters.*KABOOM! Warpath is back in a great new mold. Tank mode is pretty detailed and close to the G1 cartoon proportions*KAZOWY! Robot mode is another great take on the G1 cartoon design which had some nods to the G1 toy. Another pretty articulated figure with an intuitive and fun transformation. Some comparison shots next to War For Cybertron Bumblebee and Earthrise Sunstreaker reveal that he’s just a bit smaller than previous Deluxes which &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Deluxe Class Warpath In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Deluxe Class Warpath In-Hand Images
le tanque!

p cute, love the clodhoppers

Obvs will have him posed with the tank barrel all the way out, all the time, even when inconvenient!

Also am I insane for wondering if any Siege Flywheels engineering is in those legs?
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Deluxe Class Warpath In-Hand Images
This very much remind me of Final Victory warpath. And FV version probably cheaper too... (For me it's $20 USD)



