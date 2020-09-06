Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,307

Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Deluxe Class Warpath In-Hand Images



Via*TonTon Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Warpath. Kingdom not only brought new Beast Wars molds but some other fan-favorite characters.*KABOOM! Warpath is back in a great new mold. Tank mode is pretty detailed and close to the G1 cartoon proportions*KAZOWY! Robot mode is another great take on the G1 cartoon design which had some nods to the G1 toy. Another pretty articulated figure with an intuitive and fun transformation. Some comparison shots next to War For Cybertron Bumblebee and Earthrise Sunstreaker reveal that he’s just a bit smaller than previous Deluxes which



