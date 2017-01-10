Hasbro Pulse has published
some*additional info on Transformers*Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee. We’ve already heard majority of the info on the official description
. But it’s worth noting down since it gives a clear understanding of what the Movie Masterpiece line is all about. Which debunks the fan-theory of Masterpiece “Saturn” being Autobot Drift. “So
when exactly CAN we get it? And what will it cost me? Short answer: Soon! Longer answer: The Masterpiece Bumblebee figure was created for ages 8 and up, and is slated for release in summer 2017. It has an MSRP of $79.99. Is this modeled after the » Continue Reading.
.
