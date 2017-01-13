Back in last August we*received a word
from Simba Smoby (UK), that the company has acquired license to produce Transformers: The Last Knight*Diecast vehicles and R/C vehicles from Hasbro. Today, we learned that the vehicles will make their debut this January 24th at Kensington Olympia during this year’s London Toy Fair. Several toys were mentioned: 1:18 Scale ‘Giant Robot Warriors’ Bumblebee Diecast Vehicle 1:18 Scale ‘Giant Robot Warriors’ Barricade*Diecast Vehicle 1:12 Scale Ultimate RC Bumblebee – controlled and transforms from vehicle to robots via a mobile app. We also received info on their new Transformers: Robots In Disguise range » Continue Reading.
