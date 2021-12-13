Site sponsor Entertainment Earth added four plushes from Tomy’s Mocchi Moochi line, expanding to include officially licensed Transformers: 9-inch, $18.99: Autobot
, Decepticon
15-inch, $37.99: Optimus Prime
, Bumblebee
The popular Mocchi- Mocchi- trend from Japan is now available internationally. These addictively huggable plush feature iconic characters and items from your favorite video games. Lock in your pre-orders, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
