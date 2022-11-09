Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers x Segway Bumblebee Segway Gokart Pro Limited Edition Official Reveal


The official Segway website have revealed their second product of the new Transformers x Segway collaboration. Following the Megatron GT2 SuperScooter now they present us the Bumblebee Segway Gokart Pro featuring a special deco inspired by the yellow Autobot scout. Bumblebee Segway Gokart PRO STOPPING DECEPTICONS IS CRUISIN? COOL! Pledged to protect, Bumblebee looked to Segway Labs to help him with his mission to stop Megatron. Inspired by Bumblebee?s unassuming speed, the Segway GoKart Pro, powered by Segway, were designed for a speedy ride with great durability and performance. You can order it now via Segway website for $2,299.99 and ready to ship.

The post Transformers x Segway Bumblebee Segway Gokart Pro Limited Edition Official Reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: Transformers x Segway Bumblebee Segway Gokart Pro Limited Edition Official Reveal
I'd love to see an actual transformer with an altmode like that. It'd be tough because of all the empty space that can't really be filled with robot parts, but it'd still be cool.
