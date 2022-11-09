Transformers x Segway Bumblebee Segway Gokart Pro Limited Edition Official Reveal
The official*Segway website*have revealed their second product of the new*Transformers x Segway*collaboration. Following the Megatron GT2 SuperScooter*now they present us the*Bumblebee Segway Gokart Pro featuring a special deco inspired by the yellow Autobot scout. Bumblebee Segway Gokart PRO STOPPING DECEPTICONS IS CRUISIN? COOL! Pledged to protect, Bumblebee looked to Segway Labs to help him with his mission to stop Megatron. Inspired by Bumblebee?s unassuming speed, the Segway GoKart Pro, powered by Segway, were designed for a speedy ride with great durability and performance. You can order it now via*Segway website for*$2,299.99*and ready to ship. Segway had already » Continue Reading.