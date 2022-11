Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,236

Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Galaxy Shuttle Found In Canada



2005 Boards member*NickKnack13*we can report that the new*Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Galaxy Shuttle has been found in Canadian stores. Several copies of Galaxy Shuttle were found *sitting on the shelf at a*Wal-Mart in Ontario, Canada. Happy hunting!



