Up for trade - Richmond, BC Armada Unicron in box complete



Alternator Hotrod loose no box, instructions

Alternator Hound loose no box, instructions

Alternator Mirage loose no box, instructions

Alternator Nemesis Prime loose no box, instructions

Alternator Optimus Prime loose no box, instructions

Alternator Silverstreak loose no box, instructions

Alternator Tracks (Blue) loose no box, instructions

Alternator Wheeljack loose no box, instructions

Binaltech Jazz loose no box, instructions

Binaltech Overdrive loose no box, instructions

Binaltech Sunstreaker loose no box, instructions

Binaltech Tracks (Blue) loose no box, instructions

Binaltech Tracks (Yellow) fair condition loose no box, instructions



Looking for:

Bandai DX Chogokin VF-1S movie edition Strike / Super Parts set Japan version - open no box is fine



BANDAI Premium DX Chogokin Missile Set for VF-1 Macross



Take all above for 1 of each of the Bandai stuff. Or take half if you only have 1.

