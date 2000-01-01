Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:09 PM   #1
dxorcist
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Richmond, BC
Posts: 68
Up for trade - Richmond, BC
Armada Unicron in box complete

Alternator Hotrod loose no box, instructions
Alternator Hound loose no box, instructions
Alternator Mirage loose no box, instructions
Alternator Nemesis Prime loose no box, instructions
Alternator Optimus Prime loose no box, instructions
Alternator Silverstreak loose no box, instructions
Alternator Tracks (Blue) loose no box, instructions
Alternator Wheeljack loose no box, instructions
Binaltech Jazz loose no box, instructions
Binaltech Overdrive loose no box, instructions
Binaltech Sunstreaker loose no box, instructions
Binaltech Tracks (Blue) loose no box, instructions
Binaltech Tracks (Yellow) fair condition loose no box, instructions

Looking for:
Bandai DX Chogokin VF-1S movie edition Strike / Super Parts set Japan version - open no box is fine

BANDAI Premium DX Chogokin Missile Set for VF-1 Macross

Take all above for 1 of each of the Bandai stuff. Or take half if you only have 1.
