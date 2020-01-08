Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page BBTS News: Halloween, DC Multiverse, Hellboy, Thundercats, Kaiyodo and Star Wars Mode
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,031
BBTS News: Halloween, DC Multiverse, Hellboy, Thundercats, Kaiyodo and Star Wars Mode
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Big Bad Toy Store brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! New Preorders Halloween 2 Doctor Loomis &#38; Laurie Strode Two-Pack DC Multiverse Set of 3 Action Figures (DC Rebirth Build-A-Batmobile) Hellboy 1/12 Scale Action Figure With PX Previews Exclusive BPRD Shirt Seed of Chucky Mezco Designer Series Mega Scale Talking Tiffany KT Project KT-017 Takeya Style Jizai Okimono Jinja Taishou ThunderCats Ultimates Wave 2 Set of 4 Figures <a href="https://www.bigbadtoystore.com/Product/VariationDetails/43813">Star Wars Y-Wing Fighter 1/72 Scale Model &#187; Continue Reading.

The post BBTS News: Halloween, DC Multiverse, Hellboy, Thundercats, Kaiyodo and Star Wars Model Kit Sales, Power Rangers & More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Black Shadow Vintage Loose Complete
Transformers
G1 Transformers Horri-Bull Vintage MIB Complete
Transformers
G1 Transformers Broadside Vintage Boxed Complete
Transformers
vintage g1 transformers micromaster lot hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 BUMBLEBEE ON CANADIAN CARD 1985 MOC WITH IRON-ON PATCH? *RARE*
Transformers
Transformers Authentic Masterpiece SMOKESCREEN, TRACKS, BLUESTREAK, G2 BUMBLEBEE
Transformers
Transformers 25th Anniversary Unicron New in box special edition
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.