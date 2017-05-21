Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,672

Empire Magazine Article On Transformers Cinematic Universe



You may remember that Empire promised us an article *on*Transformers Cinematic Universe Writers’ Room. The article is out now and 2005 Boards Member*Temenos was kind to scan it for all of us to read. To sum things up: Michael Bay met with the writers of TFCU during the principal photography of 13 Hours: Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi. Ken Nolan, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the story for Transformers: The Last Knight. Every iteration, every era was considered for the Cinematic Universe. The story of TLK is a combination of Nolan’s pitch on a story based on Transformers and King



The post Empire Magazine Article On Transformers Cinematic Universe appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

