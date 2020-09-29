|
DNA Design DK-19 & DK-21 Earthrise Scorponok Upgrade Kits
Third party company*DNA Design*have announced, via their*Facebook account
, their new*DK-19*& DK-21 Earthrise Scorponok upgrade kits . DNA Design is offering Earthrise fans two nice sets of extra parts to improve the look of Titan class Scorponok. Each kit contains: DK-19 Upgrade Kit Gun (30.5 cm long) Silver leg parts (x 2) Ankle panel fillers (x 2) Articulated shoulder cannons (x 2) Early pre-order bonus: Face shield DK-21 Upgrade Kit Articulated scorpion legs (x 2) Articulated shoulder cannons (x 2) Shield extensions Early pre-order bonus: Clear red visor All the extra parts can be stored in scorpion or base mode. » Continue Reading.
