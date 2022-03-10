Artist*Ken Christiansen,*via his*social media
channels
, have shared more Transformers concept art images and this time he's showing us the new Legacy Kickback Concept Art These are early ideas which help designers to get a perspective about the upcoming figure. Read on for Ken Christiansen comments about this new Kickback design: An admittedly more than Bug than Bot version, designer Mark Maher wanted to explore a closer connection from Kingdom to Legacy. I had a more G1 version sketched out, but did the final lines as this version. Which is what concept art is for, trying stuff out, before production really begins.
