Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Kickback Concept Art By Ken Christiansen


Artist*Ken Christiansen,*via his*social media*channels,*have shared more Transformers concept art images and this time he’s showing us the new*Legacy Kickback Concept Art These are early ideas which help designers to get a perspective about the upcoming figure. Read on for Ken Christiansen comments about this new Kickback design: An admittedly more than Bug than Bot version, designer Mark Maher wanted to explore a closer connection from Kingdom to Legacy. I had a more G1 version sketched out, but did the final lines as this version. Which is what concept art is for, trying stuff out, before production really begins. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Kickback Concept Art By Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



