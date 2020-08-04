Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,106

Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy Rescue Power Hot Shot Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*shadow panther*for sharing in our boards his sighting of the new*Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy Rescue Power Hot Shot at US retail. This is a new Hot Shot mold that transforms into a fire truck in just one step. If features a button-activated “Splash Blaster” rescue tool with lights and sounds and a posable ladder. A great gift for young Rescue Bots fans. Hot Shot was found at East Windsor Walmart in New Jersey for $29.87. Happy hunting!



