Today, 06:01 PM
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,676
TFC Hades Knee stability fix
Hey guys,

Been working on several little projects, this one is for TFC Hades which is a gorgeous looking thing that won't even stand up. My figures stripped the hexagonal pegs right off the post, so I engineered a fix that doesn't rotate the peg and uses a keyhole instead:





There is a minor impact to Cerebus' Alt mode I'll be making a video showing installation and Cerebus soon.

In the meantime here's a video to show the changes in action:

https://youtu.be/K_cmMcU5lJM

Shapeways: http://shpws.me/Qfdk

There are also some foot covers, this was more my personal preference aesthetically but they do add a bit more stability and figured maybe a couple people would like them so I posted them on Shapeways as well:

http://shpws.me/Qfdt

I'm also working on a more major update the legs, improved thighs with added height and a wider stance. It's more expensive, but even more stable...here's a preview hope to have a more extensive video soon...



All the best,

Echo...
