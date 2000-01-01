Today, 06:01 PM #1 Echotransformer Loves all things G1-ish.. Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,676 TFC Hades Knee stability fix



Been working on several little projects, this one is for TFC Hades which is a gorgeous looking thing that won't even stand up. My figures stripped the hexagonal pegs right off the post, so I engineered a fix that doesn't rotate the peg and uses a keyhole instead:











There is a minor impact to Cerebus' Alt mode I'll be making a video showing installation and Cerebus soon.



In the meantime here's a video to show the changes in action:



https://youtu.be/K_cmMcU5lJM



Shapeways:



There are also some foot covers, this was more my personal preference aesthetically but they do add a bit more stability and figured maybe a couple people would like them so I posted them on Shapeways as well:



http://shpws.me/Qfdt



I'm also working on a more major update the legs, improved thighs with added height and a wider stance. It's more expensive, but even more stable...here's a preview hope to have a more extensive video soon...







All the best,



