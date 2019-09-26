Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Three More War for Cybertron: Siege II Card


Daring Escape, Overwhelming Advantage and Multi-Missile Pod join the growing roster of Wave 4 reveals from the Transformers Trading Card Game crew, with thanks today to TCG Design Lead Ken Nagle and Wreck ‘n Rule. Share your strategic plans for these new cards on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Three More War for Cybertron: Siege II Cards appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



