Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Three More War for Cybertron: Siege II Card
Daring Escape, Overwhelming Advantage and Multi-Missile Pod join the growing roster of Wave 4 reveals from the Transformers Trading Card Game crew, with thanks today to TCG Design Lead Ken Nagle
and Wreck ‘n Rule
. Share your strategic plans for these new cards on the 2005 boards!
