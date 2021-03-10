|
Mechanic Studio MS-27 Poison (Legends Scale G1 Octane)
*we can share for you images of the color prototype of*Mechanic Studio MS-27 Poison (Legends Scale G1 Octane). This is another impressive piece for the competitive Legends scale market. Poison is an amazing little triple changer showing off a detailed and poseable robot mode (11.8 cm tall) and pretty integrated alt modes, all packed in Legend class size. it will include a special shouting face as an extra bonus. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
