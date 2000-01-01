Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Your personal list of purchases for 2018
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:45 AM   #1
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,233
Your personal list of purchases for 2018
Another year, another list!
__________________
Coming soon: Takara MP Cheetor + Hasbro Rescue Bots Jet Bumblebee
Pascal is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers TITANS RETURN fortress maximus
Transformers
Power of the Primes Rodimus M.IS.B.
Transformers
Vtg Voltron ?? 3rd Dimension 12" Action Figure, Trendmasters, Transformers, Mint
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Optimus Prime AUTHENTIC Not Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:35 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.