Hero-X, the publisher behind Transformers: Generations collection of books is proud to announce
that they will be*publishing the classic Marvel Transformers comics in Japanese. The first 4 issues of the 1984 series will be released on February 23rd, 2018 for 2,560 yen*(approx. $23) and will include original Japanese commentaries and a Marvel UK cover gallery. According to the announcement,*Hero-X is planning to release all issues of the classic series. The cover art for these compilations will feature original Japanese illustration. We thank Type-R of 2005 Boards for bringing in the news and translating the same.
