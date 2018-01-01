Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,480
Hero-X To Publish Classic Marvel Transformers Comics In Japanese


Hero-X, the publisher behind Transformers: Generations collection of books is proud to announce that they will be*publishing the classic Marvel Transformers comics in Japanese. The first 4 issues of the 1984 series will be released on February 23rd, 2018 for 2,560 yen*(approx. $23) and will include original Japanese commentaries and a Marvel UK cover gallery. According to the announcement,*Hero-X is planning to release all issues of the classic series. The cover art for these compilations will feature original Japanese illustration. We thank Type-R of 2005 Boards for bringing in the news and translating the same.

The post Hero-X To Publish Classic Marvel Transformers Comics In Japanese appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.





