2018 mp sale thread
all figures have been opened and transformed but mib unless otherwise noted
Mp road rage 80
Kfc toys opticlones 130 the small flaps over toes are folded inside. A moderate design flaw but doesnt effect transformation. No batteries included
Badcube hoist 120
Kfc toys crash hog. 100
Missing two spikes and one broken ankle i dont have the knowhow to fix.
Fanstoys phoneix 280. Box sligthly dinged but figure is 100% and gorgeous!
Dx9 terror 260
Tanaka oversized ko starscream 110. Batteries included.
Mp ironhide official version. 100