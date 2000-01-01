optimusb39 Titanium Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,260

2018 mp sale thread all figures have been opened and transformed but mib unless otherwise noted



Mp road rage 80

Kfc toys opticlones 130 the small flaps over toes are folded inside. A moderate design flaw but doesnt effect transformation. No batteries included

Badcube hoist 120

Kfc toys crash hog. 100

Missing two spikes and one broken ankle i dont have the knowhow to fix.

Fanstoys phoneix 280. Box sligthly dinged but figure is 100% and gorgeous!

Dx9 terror 260

Tanaka oversized ko starscream 110. Batteries included.

Mp ironhide official version. 100